Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home

The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.
The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEYTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.

The manner and causes of death were not released pending final autopsy results from the El Paso County coroner. However, only three of the deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the county sheriff’s office, suggesting they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The deaths of Desiree N. Vandelac, 54, Robert V. Vandelac, 57, and Debray A. Scott, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

The Vandelacs’ son, Peyton S. Vandelac, also was found deceased inside the residence.

The shooting was reported near midnight on Dec. 6 in the small community of Peyton, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Colorado Springs. Deputies initially found a man outside the home with injuries that were not life-threatening, and a SWAT team later entered and found the four bodies.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that it was not searching for any suspects and there was no threat to the community.

The identity of the injured man has not been released and the investigation is continuing, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Marc Miller. He said no further updates are expected until the autopsy results are released in about 6 weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
First year success with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Grand Junction chapter
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Police lights
Fire and vandalism on 10th and Grand: GJPD need community help
Our new week is unseasonably warm - while still being cool enough for jackets and coats - and...
This week will be mostly dry and unseasonably warm

Latest News

A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. A handful of...
Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release
Space Force celebrates 30 years of GPS, from military applications to everyday life
Space Force celebrates 30 years of GPS, from military applications to everyday life
Adams County Deputy faces lawsuit over alleged illegal chokehold on former inmate
Adams County Deputy faces lawsuit over alleged illegal chokehold on former inmate
Unsafe working conditions prompt Swissport workers to stage one-day strike at DIA
Unsafe working conditions prompt Swissport workers to stage one-day strike at DIA