Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart

Following an investigation, authorities reopened the store and arrested a 36-year-old Montrose man.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Walmart in Montrose. The store was temporarily closed, and employees and customers were evacuated as officials conducted an investigation at the scene.

Following an investigation, the authorities reopened the Walmart store. The Montrose Police Department arrested 36-year-old Shawn Carey of Montrose. Carey has been taken into custody and transported to the Montrose County Jail.

The charges against Carey include aggravated robbery, menacing theft, false reporting an emergency, and submitting a false report of a bomb threat. Further details about the incident may be provided by the authorities as more information becomes available.

