Adams County Deputy faces lawsuit over alleged illegal chokehold on former inmate

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KJCT) - A former Adams County inmate, Gabriel Sisneros, has filed a lawsuit against a sheriff’s deputy employed at the jail, alleging the use of an illegal chokehold. Surveillance footage from December of last year, as reported by our Denver affiliate KUSA, appears to show the deputy using a chokehold on Sisneros.

The alleged attack reportedly occurred when Sisneros, who was on his way to visit someone, carried drawings he had made. The lawsuit contends that the deputy seized the drawings and refused to return them, becoming angered because Sisneros was not allowed to draw on that type of paper.

Surveillance and body camera footage show the deputy holding Sisneros in a chokehold for almost 10 seconds. Sisneros, who has since bonded out of jail, filed the lawsuit nearly a year after the incident took place.

The deputy involved in the alleged choking is currently on restricted duty in Adams County, which means he is barred from contact with inmates.

