Shelter rescues 6-week-old puppy with broken front legs after she was kicked by horse

Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.
Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio animal shelter is hoping to adopt out a puppy once they finish nursing her back to health after she was kicked by a horse.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue said Zoey, a Jack Russell/Toy Fox terrier mix puppy, broke both of her front legs after being kicked by a horse in late November.

The organization said Zoey, who is just 6 weeks old and weighs only 2 pounds, has been learning to walk with splints.

After the puppy was taken care of by a veterinarian, the shelter said they are looking for more funding to help her in the rest of her recovery.

Once she has completely healed, the shelter said Zoey will be put up for adoption.

To contribute to Zoey’s recovery, donations can be made to the From Heaven to Earth Rescue.

Other dogs and puppies can also be found at the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Fire and vandalism on 10th and Grand: GJPD need community help
Denver capitol.
23 Suspects arrested in Denver for 40+ dispensary burglaries
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
First year success with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Grand Junction chapter
CMU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Wrap Dominant Homestand
CMU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Wrap Dominant Homestand

Latest News

Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses
Time is running out as a humanitarian catastrophe worsens in Gaza. (CNN, ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES...
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before...
Man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting plans to represent himself at trial
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted