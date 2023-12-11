Montrose high schooler breaks stereotypes, pursues passion for climbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One Montrose high schooler isn’t let anything get in the way, when he sees a challenge he overcomes it.

Joey Dwyer was born with Down syndrome but that doesn’t stop him from pursuing his love for rock wall climbing.

Dwyer has been working with Danielle Musser, a certified adapted physical education specialist and adjunct professor at Colorado Mesa University, since 2014.

Musser helps Dwyer on the climbing wall by using tactile feeling to get him to move from one section to the next.

Head coach, Aaron Wilcox, said the climbing team provides an outlet for all kids, of every ability, to be able and be active.

“I know most high school students are not always thinking about how difficult it would be to have Down syndrome, but a parent of a child with Down syndrome every day, that’s the reality. There are people in the community and in Montrose School District that want to help and support you as you’re parenting kids, and that’s for all levels of difficulty.” Wilcox said.

Musser said Grand Junction and Western Colorado as a whole has one of the largest school districts who have adapted educators who work with students like Dwyer.

“Grand Junction is actually one of the largest school districts that have adapted physical educators, they have the most number of adapted fiscal educators per school district in the state of Colorado, which is incredible.” Musser said.

Dwyer is setting an example for the Montrose community and shows everyone, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to pursue their passions.

