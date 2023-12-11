First year success with sleep in heavenly peace Grand Junction chapter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Teachers and students in town are working to make a difference in their community this year through a new kind of giving. Some kids and teens may be anticipating the newest iphone, Barbie, or video game under their Christmas tree this year. However, many are simply wishing for a bed to sleep on.

January of 2023 two construction teachers at Central Highschool decided to open their very own chapter of the non profit, ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ in Grand Junction. Initially they set a goal to build and deliver 100 beds by the end of the year. Flashforward to almost a full year later, they’ve surpassed that goal. Now up to 148 beds delivered to children in need. Before Christmas day, they anticipate delivering between 20 and 30 more.

“It could be that they finally got a home and it took everything their family had to get into a home at but they don’t have furniture. Or it could be that a family has divorced and they have one place for kids to sleep at one location. We have grandparents who take custody of their grandkids and are in need,” said Carla Haas, the Co-President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Grand Junction.

Each twin bed built costs $250. that includes the frame, mattress, sheets, comforter, and pillow. Haas says their mission is to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in Mesa County.

Holiday Bedding Drive Drop-Off Locations (Thanksgiving-New Years):

Roman Chiropractic

Mountain Aire Medical Supply

Fruita Copy Shop

Crossroads United Methodist Church

Central High School (year-round drop-off)

Brady Chiropractic

Owl’s Nest Quilt Shop (year-round drop-off)

Mustard Seed Church (Palisade)

Edward Jones Office (behind Old Chicago)

