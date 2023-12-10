High-Pressure system keeps the Western Slope weather calm and consistent.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Clear Weather Continues

The radar and satellite animation shows clear weather conditions for the Western Slope. A high-pressure ridge is located over the region, keeping weather formations away from the area. The radar has picked up on an abundance of Pacific moisture spilling inland from the Pacific Northwest. This storm system will follow the jetstream’s course, which flows north of the Western Slope. Therefore, the region will not receive any precipitation from the storm system. As the system passes, the weather locally will be calm and clear throughout the week.

Our Next 24 Hours

The rest of the evening in Grand Junction will be cold. By 7 PM, it will be 28°. Temperatures will cool down to 26°by 10 PM.

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 17° in Grand Junction, 12° in Delta, 12° in Montrose, and 11° in Cortez. These lows are 5-10 degrees cooler than the lows last week.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 39° in Grand Junction, 38° in Delta, 36° in Montrose, and 42° in Cortez.

