CMU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Wrap Dominant Homestand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Between the Women’s and Men’s Colorado Mesa played four basketball games at Brownson Arena during this last homestand and won all four.

The Women’s team started things off strong, with a 58-53 victory where they held off a late push by the UCCS Mountain Lions.

Surviving a late comeback bid would continue to Saturday when the Mavs had a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference showdown with the Regis Rangers, who were picked first in the conference preseason poll.

The Mavs once again withstood a furious late comeback bid by the Rangers, who trailed by 26 points at one point during the game, but cut the lead down to just six with nine with minutes left. But the Regis point swing came to a halt when Freshman Guard Mason Rowland, intercepted a Regis pass attempt and took it the other way for a basket.

The Mavericks hold on to win game two of the homestand 87-82. A key was the lights out shooting, the team shot 65.5% in the first half to take a 44-29 lead into the half. Redshirt Sophomore Forward Josee Steadman lead the way connecting on all of her shot attempts, including four three pointers.

“This is a great team they won the RMAC last year they’re the Champs till someone beats them, this was an important game for us and not only right now but later on in March if we’re lucky to be there,” Women’s Basketball Head Coach Taylor Wagner said following the win over Regis.

On the Men’s side, against UCCS, they were able to overcome a 43-30 deficit in the first half, roaring back in the second, outscoring the Mountain Lions 40-19, to win 70-62.

The Maverick Backcourt of Redshirt Junior Guard Owen Koonce, and Redshirt Junior Guard Reece Johnson combined for 27 points in the win.

Saturday’s game against Regis, saw the Mavs play like the second half of the UCCS game, all game long. The Mavs offense exploded for fifty points, in just the first half. Four Mavs finished the day with eleven or more points. Redshirt Junior Forward Trevor Baskin contributed 13, and finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

Both teams will travel to Alamosa to take on Adams State Friday.

