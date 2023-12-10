23 Suspects arrested in Denver for 40+ dispensary burglaries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -23 suspects tied to over 40 Marijuana Dispensary burglaries were arrested on Friday, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. It’s alleged the suspects were members of two separate organized crime groups links to crimes that took place between September 2022 and November 2023. The DA’s office said their crimes accumulated approximately $789 thousand.

The suspects are facing several charges including motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, and violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

