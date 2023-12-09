Homeward Bound and United Way of Mesa County set to cut the ribbon on the new Unhoused Resource Center Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Monday, Dec. 11th, a new Unhoused Resource Center will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the HomewardBound of the Grand Valley and the United Way of Mesa County.

The Resource Center is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 20th, and will be operating with a low barrier model that will provide shelter during the daytime hours for those unhoused or underserved individuals in the community. The center is a hard-sided pavilion that can be cooled and heated. It will provide access to meals, restrooms, showers, secured storage, health care, and other services.

Rick Smith, executive director of HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, speaks on the how important the new Resource Center will be:

“The resource center will be a place where all are welcome... It will provide that valuable place of connection— while allowing individuals who are in the greatest need the ability to access vital services, in a safe and warm environment.”

The center will also have designated space for providers, non-profits, and faith based organizations in which they can offer services in a safe location. HomewardBound will also provide professional staff at the site during operation hours that will help inform and steer the overall direction of the facility in conjunction with other service providers.

“The city is a proud partner in this collaboration to provide critical, dignified services to members of our community who are unsheltered and are seeking a safe place where they can feel like they are welcome,” stated Mayor Anna Stout. “This new short-term Resource Center, on a city-owned parcel of land, is centrally located to enable easy access for those needing a warm place to have a meal or get connected to additional resources.”

The new HomewardBound Resource Center is located at 261 Ute. Ave. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on the HomewardBound Resource Center

