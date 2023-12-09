A cold but dry weekend is inbound for most of the Grand Valley.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Last Of The Snow:

Sporadic rain and snow occurred today on the Western Slope. The snow system will move off to the higher elevations throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning. All that is left behind is some cloud coverage for the start of Saturday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 PM tonight. With this advisory, 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected. 30 mph winds are also possible with this storm system. The advisory affects Numerous areas, including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, Elk Mountains, Sawatch Mountains, San Juan Mountains, and the central mountain valleys.

Snowfall Totals:

Throughout the day today, many ski resorts accumulated snowfall. Powderhorn received 5″ of snow, Aspen accumulated 7″, Steamboat collected 2″, Crested Butte received 3″, A-Basin has seen 3″ and Vail has seen 6″. This places some fresh powder on the slopes for skiers this weekend.

Travel:

I-70 will be relatively clear tomorrow as the future cast radar only shows scattered showers throughout the mountains for Saturday. Road conditions should have little to no impact.

Our Next 24 Hours:

The lows for tonight will be 19° in Grand Junction, 17° in Delta, 15° in Montrose, and 12° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 37° in Grand Junction, 34° in Delta, 28° in Montrose, and 37° in Cortez.

A Look Ahead:

This weekend will be colder than our previous week. Lows will be in the teens in most parts of the Western Slope. Temperatures will begin to rise early to midweek.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.