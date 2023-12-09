CMU Hockey raises over 30k for ‘Pink the Rink’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks Hockey team has once again outdone themselves, setting a new record mark for money raised during their annual Pink the Rink event.

Friday the team handed over a check for the St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Assistance Fund for $32,128, eclipsing the record total from last year’s game of $22,000 by over $10,000.

The record-setting amount puts the grand total money raised by the event, since 2016 to $130,000 for cancer patients,

“I cannot stress how proud I am of my hockey student-athletes for all of their hard work on and off the ice. This a record Pink the Rink year as far as attendance and money raised. Besides selling event t-shirts and raffle tickets in the community, the event also featured 50 silent auction items, and pulled in 1000 fans who all donated $10 each to watch the contest,” CMU Assistant Athletic Director Reese Kegans said.

On top of everything, on pink the rink night, the Mavs performed great as well, defeating Northern Arizona University 6-0.

CMU Hockey has won the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s National Community Service Award twice, and the Congressional National Service Award from United States Congress for their community service.

After a break in their season, the Maverick Hockey team will be back at the Rivercity Sportplex January 26, hosting Western Colorado, where they will hold another check presentation.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.