Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Multiple vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a student.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers are investigating the fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Livingston.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 4:17 p.m., a Livingston Independent School District bus was stopped in the northbound outside lane with its flashing red lights on and stop sign extended to offload a child.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Toyota passenger car was behind the school bus. A tractor-trailer was reportedly traveling northbound when it struck the rear of the car and veered to the right where the child was standing in the driveway.

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace.

The 28-year-old driver of the Toyota and the 41-year-old truck driver were not injured.

The Livingston Independent School District released a statement that said, “Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.”

District officials said counselors will be available at school on Friday.

