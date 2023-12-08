Snow showers on Friday will leave some areas without

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next snow maker is on track to bring snow showers throughout much of Friday. Showers, whether rain or snow, can leave some areas without and drench other areas. This won’t be our biggest snow storm, but it’s enough to disrupt travel - especially in the mountains.

Winter Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the central mountain valleys. This includes Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, and Marble.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 AM Friday until 11 PM Friday for the northwest San Juan mountains. This includes Telluride and Ouray.

New snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected in the advisory areas. Locally higher amounts are possible. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will blow the snow, reducing visibility and making travel dangerous through the mountains on Friday and Friday night. Plan on snowy, slippery roads and be sure to plan for extra time if you’re traveling through the mountains. Also be sure to dress for the cold in the mountains as wind chills can be as low as 15 degrees below zero.

New Information

New data on Thursday is persistent with Wednesday’s update. This won’t be a big snow storm for us on the Western Slope. It’s big enough to disrupt travel on I-70 through the mountains. Snow will be in the form of snow showers for us on the Western Slope. Like summer rain showers, snow showers are generally intermittent. They tend to miss a lot of areas, but the areas that get the snow can get brief heavy snow with low visibility.

Timing Our Snow

There’s a shift in the timing with Thursday’s new data. Areas of snow look to begin increasing between 10 PM Thursday and 1 AM Friday. The most abundant and persist snow will shift into the central mountains through 7 AM. Scattered snow showers will increase across the Western Slope from the Grand Valley to the Four Corners. It won’t be constant snow, but when snow falls, it can fall heavily for brief periods of time. Scattered snow showers will persist through the evening drive, then mostly end by about 8-10 PM. Leftover snow in the mountains will mostly end by sunrise. Lingering snow in the mountains will end by noon Saturday.

Snow Accumulation

The showery nature of the snow means there can be a lot of variation in the snow amounts. Some areas will get nothing. That’s especially true around the Four Corners. Areas along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose can get up to 1-3 inches of snow, but most areas will probably get less than a half inch. The Grand Mesa and Uncompahgre Plateau can get up to 2-6 inches. Bigger amounts of 6-12 inches are possible in the Elk Mountains and the Gore Mountains - including areas around Aspen, Vail, Marbel, and Crested Butte.

Overview of Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will become cloudy. Spotty areas of snow are possible after 10 PM, and they will increase after 4 AM. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM, then to mid-to-upper 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with spotty snow. Low temperatures will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 21 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow will not be constant, but we’re all fair game all day. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

