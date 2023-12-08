Man shot by deputy gets additional trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An additional trial has been set for a man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this year.

Earlier this week, a Grand Junction jury convicted 25-year-old Emilio Cordova of attempt to commit second degree assault, first deg. aggravated motor vehicle theft used in commission of crime and property damage more than $500, criminal mischief, felony menacing, and reckless driving.

Initially the jury was hung on two counts of attempted first degree assault. A return court date was set for Dec. 8, which is when it was decided Cordova would be retried for the two counts of attempted first degree assault.

The new trial will be over four days and is slated to begin Feb. 26, 2024.

Cordova was shot in January 2023, after sheriff’s deputies accused him of trying to run them over with his car while they were attempted to contact him at the Carl’s Junior on North Ave. in Grand Junction. Cordova was already serving time for a previous conviction and was out on prison work release at the time. The shooting was ruled justified.

Due to the fact that Cordova is a prior convict, Rubinstein said he is charged with habitual counts, which would make the sentence longer on those he was convicted of.

According to Rubinstein, it’s possible that an agreement could be reached. Rubinstein said both sides will typically interview the jury pool and assess the likelihood of conviction, then see if that changes things regarding a possible agreement.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.