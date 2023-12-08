Grand Valley agencies join forces for 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event

Law enforcement officer from myriad Grand Valley agencies worked together at Mesa Mall for the 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the spirit of community and holiday cheer, the 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event took center stage at Mesa Mall on Thursday, bringing together law enforcement officers from various Grand Valley agencies to make holiday memories with some Mesa County fifth graders.

The collaborative effort included officers from the Colorado State Patrol, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and Mesa County School District 51, who joined up with the Grand Junction Police Department to creating lasting memories with the children.

Shop with a cop is a needs-based program, pairing over 50 Mesa County fifth graders with law enforcement officers for a day of food, shopping, and fun.

