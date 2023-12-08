Garvey’s Gardens talks holiday bouquets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday season is in full swing and that means setting your tables for those family dinners throughout the month. If you’re stuck on what to put on your table, Garvey’s Gardens in downtown Grand Junction has you covered.

Sydney, owner of Garvey’s Gardens, says, “All the evergreens smell amazing and our whole shop is decked out in evergreens right now so as soon as you come in, it’s Christmas time.”

Now if you’re like me and always end up killing flowers, Garvey’s Gardens has a special tip for you. Their arrangements come with flower food that keeps your water cleaner allowing your flowers to last longer. You can get tips like this, and many more, on their podcast called, ‘The Garvey’s Gardens podcast’. You can listen to it anywhere you get podcasts.

