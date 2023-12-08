Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a recent legal development, former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick, a 30-year-old man, was found guilty on two felony charges by a jury. The charges include attempting to influence a public servant and one count each of official misconduct and false reporting to authorities.

The legal proceedings stem from events that unfolded in February of this year when Chadwich voluntarily turned himself in amid accusations of potential interference in a criminal case in Boulder, Colorado. Prosecutors asserted that Chadwick became involved in the case when a college friend asked him for help looking into the case in Boulder. Then, prosecutors accused Chadwick of trying to conceal his involvement.

Chadwick is scheduled for sentencing on January 29 of next year.

