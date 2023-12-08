Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges

Former Mesa County prosecutor faces legal consequences after being convicted of two felony charges.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a recent legal development, former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick, a 30-year-old man, was found guilty on two felony charges by a jury. The charges include attempting to influence a public servant and one count each of official misconduct and false reporting to authorities.

The legal proceedings stem from events that unfolded in February of this year when Chadwich voluntarily turned himself in amid accusations of potential interference in a criminal case in Boulder, Colorado. Prosecutors asserted that Chadwick became involved in the case when a college friend asked him for help looking into the case in Boulder. Then, prosecutors accused Chadwick of trying to conceal his involvement.

Chadwick is scheduled for sentencing on January 29 of next year.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
District 51
Future of Fruita 8/9 School uncertain
Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Jury reaches verdict, remains hung up on certain charges
Jury reaches verdict, remains hung up on certain charges

Latest News

Vail Film Festival kicked off Thursday, promising diverse range of films
20th Annual Vail Film Festival kicks off with a cinematic extravaganza
Grand Valley agencies join forces for 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event
Grand Valley agencies join forces for 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event
Garvey's Gardens
Garvey’s Gardens talks holiday bouquets
Families in the Veterans of Foreign Wars are set to receive tons of food and toy donations...
Colorado Aviation Business Association to hold Annual VFW Holiday Airlift this Sunday