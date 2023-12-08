Colorado Aviation Business Association to hold Annual VFW Holiday Airlift this Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Sunday, Dec. 10, the Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) will conduct their 13th annual CABA-VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Holiday Airlift.

CABA organizes the airlift every year to deliver food and toy donations to veterans in need. These donations also go to the veterans families that are located in more remote, rural, or undeserved communities throughout Colorado which often don’t experience the same level of donations as metropolitan areas.

30 aircrafts from regional airports across the Metro area will participate and stage their aircrafts at Centennial Airport. This year there is approximately 10,000 lbs. of non-perishable food and toys that will be flown to the following airports: Grand Junction, Montrose, Durango, Cortez, Alamosa, Pueblo, Las Animas, Sterling, Greely, Northern Colorado Regional, and Longmont. Once the donations are on the ground they will be delivered to approximately 1,700 veterans and families at VFW posts located in Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, Nucla, Durango, Cortez, Alamosa, Pueblo (Pennrose, Minnaqua, Boone, Colorado City), Las Animas (Ordway, Rocky Ford, La Junta, Hasty/McClare, Lamar, Springfield), Sterling, Longmont, Fort Collins/Loveland, Lafayette, and Greeley.

