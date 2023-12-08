20th Annual Vail Film Festival kicks off with a cinematic extravaganza

VAIL, Colo. (KJCT) - The Vail Film Festival, now in its 20th year, commenced Thursday and is set to keep audiences captivated until Sunday with an impressive lineup of films spanning various genres. The event promises an eclectic mix of narrative features, documentaries, short films, and student films, providing attendees with a menagerie of choices to experience.

In addition to the screenings, attendees have the opportunity to participate in vibrant celebrations, filmmaker panels, and interactive Q&A sessions with the creators behind the featured films. A special highlight of the 2023 Vail Film Festival is the dedication to honoring esteemed Advisory Board Member Lu Maslak.

