20th Annual Vail Film Festival kicks off with a cinematic extravaganza

Cinephiles will enjoy myriad choices of films, ranging from feature films to documentaries to shorts and student films.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL, Colo. (KJCT) - The Vail Film Festival, now in its 20th year, commenced Thursday and is set to keep audiences captivated until Sunday with an impressive lineup of films spanning various genres. The event promises an eclectic mix of narrative features, documentaries, short films, and student films, providing attendees with a menagerie of choices to experience.

In addition to the screenings, attendees have the opportunity to participate in vibrant celebrations, filmmaker panels, and interactive Q&A sessions with the creators behind the featured films. A special highlight of the 2023 Vail Film Festival is the dedication to honoring esteemed Advisory Board Member Lu Maslak.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
District 51
Future of Fruita 8/9 School uncertain
Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Jury reaches verdict, remains hung up on certain charges
Jury reaches verdict, remains hung up on certain charges

Latest News

Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Grand Valley agencies join forces for 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event
Grand Valley agencies join forces for 31st Annual Shop with a Cop event
Garvey's Gardens
Garvey’s Gardens talks holiday bouquets
Families in the Veterans of Foreign Wars are set to receive tons of food and toy donations...
Colorado Aviation Business Association to hold Annual VFW Holiday Airlift this Sunday