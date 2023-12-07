Sitto’s Arabic Food Truck shares how to create Ma’moul cookies in time for the holiday season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Syrian cuisine is characterized by many delicious recipes, which are often presented on religious occasions, such as: the blessed month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, in addition to many varieties of sweets that are served with coffee, and the most famous of these sweets is Maamoul. Tonya Wren, a chef from Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen, joined the Midday show to share one of her recipes: Syrian-style Ma’moul.

She graciously provided us with her recipe.

Syrian-style Ma’moul

2 cups fine semolina flour

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup rendered butter, melted

1/4 cup warm water

3 tablespoons rose water

1 tablespoon orange blossom water

Date paste and/or chopped walnuts with sugar

powdered sugar if desired

Mix dry ingredients, then add butter and mix again. Once well-mixed, add water, rose water, and orange blossom water and mix until blended. Let dough sit at room temperature for 2 hours before using. If rose/orange blossom water not available, 1/2 cup water total can be substituted.If using ma’moul molds, press dough in bottom, add filling (either date paste or walnuts), and cover with another flat piece of dough. Pop out of mold, and bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes, or until bottom is golden brown. Roll ma’moul in powdered sugar if desired once cooled.If not using ma’moul molds, take a walnut-sized piece of dough, press a cavity in the center, fill 3/4 full of filling, then close. Flatten slightly, place on baking sheet, and decorate with fork or small pointed tongs.

