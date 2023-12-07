Salvation Army angel tree helping people in need

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You can help spread some holiday cheer by visiting one of many Salvation Army Angel Tree locations across Grand Junction.

The Salvation Army has been helping meet human needs for over 40 years. This year they are continuing a holiday tradition with the Angel Tree.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is helping to provide seniors and children with clothes this holiday season as well as toys for kids.

When visiting an Angel Tree location pick a tag off the tree and start shopping. The Salvation Army will distribute everything bought for the Angel Tree on Christmas morning.

Locations around Grand Junction include:

Walmarts

Homestyle Bakery at 924 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Lowes at 2525 Rimrock Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81505

The Fruita Rec Center at 324 N Coulson St, Fruita, CO 81521

The Mesa Mall at 2424 US-6, Grand Junction, CO 81505

FCI Constructors at 3070 Interstate 70 Business Loop, Bldg A, Grand Junction, CO 81504

