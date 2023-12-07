Salvation Army angel tree helping people in need

(File) You can make a donation to the Angel Tree by picking a tag off one and shopping around.
(File) You can make a donation to the Angel Tree by picking a tag off one and shopping around.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You can help spread some holiday cheer by visiting one of many Salvation Army Angel Tree locations across Grand Junction.

The Salvation Army has been helping meet human needs for over 40 years. This year they are continuing a holiday tradition with the Angel Tree.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is helping to provide seniors and children with clothes this holiday season as well as toys for kids.

When visiting an Angel Tree location pick a tag off the tree and start shopping. The Salvation Army will distribute everything bought for the Angel Tree on Christmas morning.

Locations around Grand Junction include:

  • Walmarts
  • Homestyle Bakery at 924 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501
  • Lowes at 2525 Rimrock Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81505
  • The Fruita Rec Center at 324 N Coulson St, Fruita, CO 81521
  • The Mesa Mall at 2424 US-6, Grand Junction, CO 81505
  • FCI Constructors at 3070 Interstate 70 Business Loop, Bldg A, Grand Junction, CO 81504

