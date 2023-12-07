Future of Fruita 8/9 School uncertain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just like that, another school closure could be in the cards for District-51. This time, it’s Fruita 8/9 School that’s on the chopping block. District-51 making the announcement earlier this week that the staff at Fruita 8/9 School, Fruita Middle School, and Fruita Monument High School were recently presented with the proposal, that if approved, would close Fruita 8/9 School at the end of the current school year.

A statement from School District 51 says in part, “While no final decisions have been made, the district will present a proposal to the Board of Education in December that recommends the closure of the Fruita 8/9 School, effective for the 2024-25 school year. All non-probationary licensed staff and support staff at Fruita 8/9 are guaranteed a position in D51 next school year, and HR will support staff to help find permanent positions in the district. Contrary to misinformation that has been shared, no one is being fired. We ask that D51 families, staff, and students continue to stay engaged throughout the process as we plan for next steps to reconfigure the secondary grades in Fruita.”

According to a student, there will be a student walk-out on Friday, December 8th, at 10:30 a.m. in support of teachers and students.

We will be following this story for any new developments.

