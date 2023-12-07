Friday snow sets up a cold weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow is on the way for Friday. It could disrupt the Friday morning drive and mountain travel for the start of the weekend.

Our Next Snow Maker

The storm system we’re tracking blew ashore from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. It’s tracking inland over northern and central California and Nevada and will continue eastward through this weekend.

Timing Friday’s Snow

Snow will begin increasing between about 4 AM and 7 AM Friday along I-70 - from Grand Junction to Glenwood Springs to Vail. The morning drive will be affected around the Grand Valley. Travel on the I-70 Corridor through the mountains will also become increasingly difficult. Snow will gradually shift south and east, filling in through the Four Corners and expanding across the mountains and to the I-25 Urban Corridor along the Front Range. On and off snow will fall through Friday afternoon and evening, then it will fade to an end so that we’re mostly finished with it by midnight Friday night. Lingering snow over the mountains will end before midday Saturday.

Expected Snow Accumulation

Up to 1-3 inches of snow is expected in the valleys of the Western Slope, including the Highway 50 Corridor from Grand Junction to Delta to Gunnison and also the Four Corners. Local variation a little higher or a little lower is possible. Higher elevations can get 3-7 inches of snow, including the Uncompahgre Plateau and the northern San Juans. Snowfall amounts as high as 9-14 inches are possible up high - from the Grand Mesa and the Elk Mountains to the Gore Range and the Flat Tops. That includes areas around Aspen, Vail, Crest Butte, and Avon.

After The Snow: Colder This Weekend

The snow leads some noticeably colder air into Western Colorado just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 30s on Saturday. Some areas will likely not reach freezing. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-high 10s. Sunday will be cold, too. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 10s. Slow warming will start on Monday.

Before The Snow: Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 40s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 30s at 8 PM, then to middle 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 29 degrees around Grand Junction, 28 degrees around Montrose, 29 degrees around Delta, and 24 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will start sunny. Clouds will begin increasing after midday. We’ll warm from upper 20s and lower 30s at 7 AM to mid-40s at 11 AM, then to upper 40s and lower 50s at 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez.

