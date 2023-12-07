Athletes of the Week: Caprock Academy Girl’s Cross Country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Caprock Academy Eagles Girls Cross Country just wrapped up their season that saw them go across the country competing on the national level.

" We knew we were capable. Then at Aspen both our boys and our girls team placed first, and then that as when we really started thinking, hey, we have a super good team here. And we’ll just see where it will take us,” Clara Most said.

In the last two years, the Eagles have loaded up their trophy case, taking fourth in their class at the state meet, eighth in the Nike Southwest Regionals in Mesa, AZ. That lead them to the RunningLane Nationals in Huntsville, Ala.

“When we were able to go to Nationals. It was an amazing experience. And also we didn’t know if we were going to make it or not. And so the whole season, I think the last four races, we didn’t know if we would be going to state or Nike or national. So every race it was like this could be our final hurrah. And then finally, we’d get news that we have another one. And so the whole season, it was just kind of like fingers crossed run our best,” Izzy Withwer said.

After making the trip out to Alabama, the team had one more obstacle to overcome, less than ideal weather conditions, but the members of the team we spoke to said that the Eagles thrive in adversity.

“I think our coach really stresses the importance of being resilient. So we run on a lot of different terrains. In practice, we do Hill practices, grass practices, all different types of things. So we’re kind of prepped for the terrain when we show up. And I think our team thrives on a course that is unconventional. So I think for us, we get excited over mud races and Hill races more than flat races. So I think that’s how we thrive through that,” Withwer said.

One thing is very apparent about this year’s Eagles team, they are a tight knit group.

“We’re basically family at this point,” Maddie Grossman said.

A big part of the family-like feeling around the team, likely comes from the literal family members that make up the team featuring several sets of siblings.

“It plays a really huge role, especially since I have a younger sister. All of the siblings have ran cross country for a long time. And so just helping guide the younger siblings and like the next generation of Caprock Cross Country Team Runngers just plays a huge role in helping bring the team together because you already have those sibling pairs that are together and know each other well. And so it kind of brings it all together and it really just becomes your big family,” Most said.

A link to the team’s fundraiser page can be found here.

