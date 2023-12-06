Workout Wednesday: workouts you can do anywhere!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the holiday season which also means holiday eating. If you are eating more than normal and traveling, you might not have enough time to get to the gym. So, we’re showing you workouts that you can do anywhere and anytime.

Nadia, HOTWORX Studio Manager for Montrose dropped by the studio to show us some exercises you can do from your hotel, in-laws house, or anywhere you can find something heavy. “We do offer a sweat everywhere membership where you can do an at home version of a workout. You could be anywhere, use the app, and get a full body workout whether you have equipment or not,” Nadia said.

HOTWORX has a location opening in Montrose. You can expect a February/March timeframe for the studio to be open. You can find more information at this link.

