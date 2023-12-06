Travel alert: Red Mountain Pass partially closed Wednesday

Road work is planned for US 550 Wednesday.
Road work is planned for US 550 Wednesday.(MGN)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWEST COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Winter maintenance is planned for Red Mountain Pass Wednesday, and the Colorado Department of Transportation says delays are expected.

The construction work is planned to shut down the highway intermittently from 9 a.m. to to 12 p.m. Wednesday. CDOT says to prepare for multiple 30-minute delays throughout much of the morning. Travelers should plan for extra travel time if they are passing through the area during that time.

Closures will be different depending on the direction of travel:

  • Northbound travelers should plan for a closure near Ironton Park, AKA Mile Point 87.
  • Southbound travelers should plan for a closure at the Bear Creek Bridge, AKA Mile Point 90.5.
Winter Maintenance Alert map showing US 550 from Ouray to Silverton.
Winter Maintenance Alert map showing US 550 from Ouray to Silverton.(Colorado Department of Transportation)

CDOT stated that it does not have an ETA on when the highway will be back to functioning as normal and closures may be a factor for most of the morning.

