Snow on Friday leads off a colder weekend after an unseasonably warm week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Unseasonably warm weather on Wednesday and Thursday will be shut down as snow arrives on Friday. That snow leads the way for colder weather to overtake Western Colorado this weekend.

Timing Our Next Round of Snow

Snow will begin increasing from north to south between 4 AM and 8 AM Friday - just in time for the morning drive around Grand Junction. Snow will fill in between the Grand Valley and the New Mexico state line through midday, and it could fall through much of the afternoon. It will begin breaking up between 5 PM and 8 PM, then spotty snow will end for us by 11 PM to 2 AM Friday night. Timing is subject to change. We will continue to fine tune this forecast as new data are available to apply to the forecast over time.

Colder This Weekend

Colder air will follow the snow. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s highs will be close to 40 degrees, then the weekend will be no warmer than mid-to-upper 30s for highs. Lows will drop from 20s this week to teens this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 40s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 30s at 8 PM, then to low-to-mid 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 20 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny. We’ warm from mid-to-upper 20s at 7 AM to lower 40s by 11 AM, then to upper 40s and lower 50s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.