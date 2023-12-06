Registration for Santa Cause 5K ends Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -If you want to participate in the Santa Cause Run at Las Colonias Amphitheatre this Saturday, the deadline to register is December 6th.

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Kiwanis for the 8th annual Santa Cause Run, an event that aims to help fund inclusive playground equipment.

The 1K begins at 10 a.m. and the 5K begins at 10:15 a.m.

Online registration ends December 6th at 5 p.m. After the deadline, registrations will only be taken on race day and will include a $10 late fee.

You can register for the race here.

