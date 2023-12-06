Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slow warming this week will step us toward our next snow maker and a colder weekend.
Snow returns Friday after an unseasonably warm week
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and...
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact
Grand Junction artist Jeremy Velasquez unveils striking mural at Grand Junction’s Union Depot,...
Grand Junction artist Jeremy Velasquez unveils striking mural at Grand Junction’s Union Depot, illuminating local heritage and renovation efforts
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Man charged with capital murder after 6 dead and 3 wounded in wide trail of separate attacks in Texas