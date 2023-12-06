Colorado celebrates Computer Science Education week across the state

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday Governor Jared Polis announced Computer Science Education week across the state.

he week is an annual call to celebrate the field of computer science, draw students to that field, and advocate for equity in the industry.

Computer Science Education week was launched back in 2009 when Gov. Polis and Congressman Vernon Ehlers introduced a congressional resolution recognizing the week as the first annual Computer Science Education Week.

Throughout the week schools across Colorado and the nation will hold hour of code events to introduce students and families to the field. A few of the schools on the Western Slope Participating are Rim Rock Elementary, Grand Mesa Middle School, and Wingate Elementary School. You can find the full list of schools participating in this event here.

Earlier this year Colorado was named a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub by the Federal Government.

With this designation, Colorado has been able to apply for federal funds from the CHIPs and Science Act to grow within the industry of sciences and technology.

