Colorado celebrates Computer Science Education week across the state

(File) The week is an annual call to celebrate the field of computer science, draw students to...
(File) The week is an annual call to celebrate the field of computer science, draw students to that field, and advocate for equity in the industry.(Piqsels)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday Governor Jared Polis announced Computer Science Education week across the state.

he week is an annual call to celebrate the field of computer science, draw students to that field, and advocate for equity in the industry.

Computer Science Education week was launched back in 2009 when Gov. Polis and Congressman Vernon Ehlers introduced a congressional resolution recognizing the week as the first annual Computer Science Education Week.

Throughout the week schools across Colorado and the nation will hold hour of code events to introduce students and families to the field. A few of the schools on the Western Slope Participating are Rim Rock Elementary, Grand Mesa Middle School, and Wingate Elementary School. You can find the full list of schools participating in this event here.

Earlier this year Colorado was named a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub by the Federal Government.

With this designation, Colorado has been able to apply for federal funds from the CHIPs and Science Act to grow within the industry of sciences and technology.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Slow warming this week will step us toward our next snow maker and a colder weekend.
Snow returns Friday after an unseasonably warm week
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and...
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact

Latest News

(File) A Frontier Airlines plane is on the runway getting ready to take off. Frontier will let...
Denver based airline settles lawsuit over pregnancy, breastfeeding bias
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores
American Red Cross
American Red Cross talks Colorado Gives Day 2023
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out