Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – A woman in Massachusetts was the third winner of a $25 million grand prize in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

Desiree Fortini-Craft told Massachusetts Lottery Officials she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba.

She claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 when she returned from vacation.

Fortini-Craft said she and her fiancé are hard workers and want to enjoy life.

They plan to have a great Christmas in Aruba and use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her daughters, make some big family purchases and buy a new car.

This is the second grand prize Fortini-Craft has won on a Mass Lottery instant ticket, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Slow warming this week will step us toward our next snow maker and a colder weekend.
Snow returns Friday after an unseasonably warm week
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and...
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a home in Arlington, Virginia, exploded early Tuesday as...
RAW: Home explodes in Arlington, Virginia
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes they have the votes for formal impeachment inquiry into...
Speaker Johnson expresses confidence in Biden impeachment probe vote
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star
Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say