Procession for fallen Cortez officer tomorrow, expect detours

Just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29, a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on...
Just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29, a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired fatally injuring the officer.(Cortez Police Department)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cortez police Sgt. Michael Moran, who died in the line of duty Nov. 29, will be honored in Cortez on Wednesday.

U.S. HWY 160 will be closed in downtown Cortez beginning at 7:45 a.m. During the procession U.S. highway 160 will be closed from East Roger Smith Avenue to South Elm Street for about two hours.

Detours motorists can expect are:

  • Westbound US 160 closure located at East Roger Smith Avenue
  • Eastbound US 160 closure located at South Elm Street
  • US 491 traffic will be detoured onto West Empire Street and Sligo Street
  • US 160 thru traffic will be detoured onto Sligo Street and East 7th Street

The community may show their support by standing along Main Street between Chestnut Street and Harrison Street.

The funeral itself is not open to the public.

