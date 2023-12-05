Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Starting January 1, 2024, Colorado grocery stores will undergo some small changes at checkout. Plastic bags will no longer be available whatsoever, instead replaced by recycled paper bags that stores can offer for a dime.

Grocery stores and restaurants that do not comply could face penalties. For the first two offenses, there will be a $500 penalty, and subsequent offenses will result in a $1,000 fine. The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable commercial practices.

