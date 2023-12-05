Grand Junction artist Jeremy Velasquez unveils striking mural at Grand Junction’s Union Depot, illuminating local heritage and renovation efforts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the weekend, the Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot proudly unveiled a strikingly vivid mural on the train-side of the historic Union Depot station. The artist behind the mural is Western Slope local and spray paint artist Jeremy Velasquez.

The mural’s purpose is twofold: to raise awareness and generate publicity for the ongoing renovation efforts at the depot. Positioned to be the first thing visitors riding the rails see, the mural portrays much of the local desert valley aesthetic but also draws attention to the connection Grand Junction has to the rail system via a bright yellow engine.

Velasquez, known locally for his spray art, collaborated with Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot to bring the project to fruition. The unveiling event attracted a small crowd of art enthusiasts and community members eager to witness the transformation of the iconic but unfortunately often forgotten Union Station. The mural, a vibrant display of desert tones of orange and blue, adds artistic flair to the landscape while also serving as a catalyst to call attention to the restoration of the station.

The Grand Junction station is served by Amtrak’s California Zephyr, which makes a daily journey between Chicago and California’s Bay Area. Since the Zephyr brings travelers from both coasts through the historic station, the hope is that it makes it an ideal location for a visually striking mural that encapsulates the soul of the Grand Valley at a glance.

