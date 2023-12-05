El Paso County Courthouse killing: Shaquille Brown faces motions hearing

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - In a new legal development, Shaquille Brown, the suspect accused of fatally shooting William Winters outside of the El Paso County Courthouse in November, appeared in court Monday for a motions hearing.

According to arrest papers, Brown admitted to the November killing, but asserted that it was done in self-defense. The shooting was not the first time Brown and Winters had met. The two men had a previous encounter in April when, as detailed in court papers, Winters allegedly assaulted Brown outside a downtown nightclub. Winters was charged with assault following the original incident, which is still pending.

