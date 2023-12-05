American Red Cross talks Colorado Gives Day 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The day many non-profits have been waiting for is finally here. Colorado Gives Day is a chance for non-profits to raise thousands of dollars that will then be matched by Colorado Gives. The American Red Cross is a great organization that helps people all over the country after disaster strikes.

Christie Caster, Executive Director of the Western and Southwestern Chapter for the American Red Cross, said, “You can go to coloradogives.org and search for the American Red Cross of Colorado, and you can donate monthly or just one time.” She added, “the cool thing is you can designate where your donation goes, like service to armed forces, our local chapter, or disaster responses.”

Don’t forget, non-profits across the Grand Valley are celebrating this day as well. Meals on Wheels Mesa County, Food Bank of the Rockies, Homeward Bound, Salvation Army, and many more.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.