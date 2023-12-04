Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - As the highly contentious wolf reintroduction date for Colorado approaches on December 8, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gears up to prepare the state for a new challenge that will fundamentally change Colorado’s ecosystem.

For better or for worse, depending on who (and where) you ask.

In anticipation of this landmark event, CPW has released a comprehensive five-page brochure aimed at educating Coloradans on the dangers of wolves and how to avoid potential conflicts with the returning wolf population.

The brochure’s unveiling precedes the initiation of the wolf relocation process from Oregon by only a few days, with both events set to commence on the same day. Also happening December 8 is a federal ruling designating gray wolves as an experimental population, affording CPW greater management flexibility due to the inherent complexities associated with managing the reintroduction.

As Colorado prepares for new predatory additions to the Colorado food chain, the brochure acts as guide for residents who are looking to learn how to avoid and co-exist with the returning canines.

