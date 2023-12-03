The HDR Foundation and All Kids Bike enrich Shelledy Elementaries PE Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program kicked off this Wednesday at Shelledy Elementary.,

If you’ve got a kiddo in Shelledy’s Kindergarten program they will get the chance to learn how to pedal on bike rides and learn essential life skills. This initiative is possible with the help of the HDR Foundation’s $360,000 donation to the All Bikes Program for the 2023-24 school year. This donation will impact 40 schools across the nation directly impacting communities where HDR employees live and work.

The program includes teacher training and certification, 24 bicycles, pedal conversion kits, helmets, an instructional bike for the teacher, 2 rolling storage racks, and resource portal access.

Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation, the nonprofit behind All Kids Bike, emphasized the importance of the program, “The ability to ride a bike not only fosters physical and mental well-being but also instills confidence and enhances classroom focus. Teaching bike riding at the kindergarten level focuses on enhancing gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. By introducing bike riding as an essential skill in public schools, we, in partnership with HDR, are equipping children with knowledge that extends far beyond the playground, providing them with a positive foundation for a lifelong skill.”

At Shelledy Elementary, this program will impact approximately 65 kindergarten students each year. With a lifespan of 7-10 years for the equipment, it is estimated that up to 650 students will benefit from this initiative over the next decade.

“Teaching students to ride a bike is a rite of passage!” said Shelledy Principal, Cami Kidd. “It provides opportunities to explore the world around us, exercise and be adventurous. By providing the opportunity to our students to learn how to ride a bike, we provide them with a lifelong skill that will make a difference in their lives.”

