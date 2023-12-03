Grand Junction Parade of Lights

Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Christmas parades are an essential part of the holiday celebration in Grand Junction. It’s why the Alpine Bank hosted its 41st annual Parade of Lights in downtown Grand Junction.

The event is known as the largest parade of the year. There were hundreds of families out on Main Street enjoying the floats, entertainment, lights, and, of course, the hot chocolate.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Baymont Hotel
Grand Junction City to develop affordable housing on Horizon Drive
Snow will steadily increase tonight, and it will fall on and off through Friday and Friday night.
Snow increasing tonight, periods of snow likely through Friday night
Cortez officer killed during traffic stop
Cortez officer killed during traffic stop

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) backs down Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during the...
Nikola Jokic has 21 points, 16 assists, Nuggets hold off Suns 119-111
Day Two of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament
Day Two of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament
ARCHIVO - El linebacker Von Miller de los Broncos de Denver durante un juego contra los...
Former Broncos linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
GJ Business Incubator
GJ Business Incubator