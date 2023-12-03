Grand Junction Parade of Lights

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Christmas parades are an essential part of the holiday celebration in Grand Junction. It’s why the Alpine Bank hosted its 41st annual Parade of Lights in downtown Grand Junction.

The event is known as the largest parade of the year. There were hundreds of families out on Main Street enjoying the floats, entertainment, lights, and, of course, the hot chocolate.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.