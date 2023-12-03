Colorado Man and Former Olympian Sentenced for Felony Obstruction During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado man was sentenced Friday in the District of Columbia after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from his conduct during his breach of the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Derik Keller, 41, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon to 36 months of probation and six months of home confinement. Keller pleaded guilty to one count of felony obstruction of Congress on Sept. 29, 2021.

Keller, a former U.S. Olympic swimmer, won five Olympic medals including gold medals from the 2004 and 2008 games.

Keller traveled to Washington, D.C., from his home in Colorado to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, and to listen to former President Trump and others address the crowd. Keller breached the Capitol grounds on the west side of the building and climbed the stairs to the Upper West Side, entering through the upper west terrace door leading to the Rotunda. Keller remained in the building and participated in the riot for nearly an hour.

Court documents say that it took multiple officers to move Keller through the Rotunda and toward the exit. During one of the attempts to remove him from the building Keller was able to shake off one of the officers and faced them and repeatedly yelled, “Take it easy!” and “Settle down!” and “Why do we have to leave?”. Keller remained inside the building for another 17 minutes, cheering on and clapping for other rioters.

When Keller finally left the Capitol, court documents say that he was unaware of the criminal nature of his actions. He threw away his U.S.A. Olympic jacket, that he was wearing, in the trash can on his way back to his hotel., the government was not able to recover the jacket. Keller also took a hammer and smashed his phone into pieces soon after January 6. Despite multiple search warrants and other legal process, the government never recovered any of Keller’s photographs or videos he recorded the day of the Capitol Breach.

Keller was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, by the FBI.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 400 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

