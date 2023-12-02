Snowy weather clears from the Western Slope tonight and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Snow Storm Outlook

There has been on-and-off snow here in the Grand Valley today. We expect to encounter the last of the rain and snow in the Grand Junction area around 8 PM tonight. By midnight tonight, the storm will shift into the mountains.

Many areas are under a winter weather advisory until 11 PM tonight. This advisory includes the potential for 5-10 inches of snow after considering the previously accumulated snow on the ground. These areas consist of the Grand Mesa, the Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Uncompahgre Plateau.

The rest of the weekend in Grand Junction will clear up and leave some cloud coverage and cooler temperatures.

Parade of Lights Forecast

The annual Grand Junction Parade of Lights is tomorrow at 5 PM. It will be roughly 35° and cloudy during the event. This temperature is only slightly over-freezing. Layering and warm attire may be suggested.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 23 degrees in Grand Junction, 22 degrees in Delta, 20 degrees in Montrose, and 16 degrees in Cortez.

The highs will be in the 30s area-wide. It will be 39 degrees in Grand Junction, 39 degrees in Delta, 34 degrees in Montrose, and 36 degrees in Cortez.

A Look Ahead

For many locations, high temperatures will hit 59 degrees by the end of the week. This will be the first time in 2 weeks the region has seen a high of 50 degrees.

