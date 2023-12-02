Day Two of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a busy first day of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament over at Grand Junction Central High School, day two had just as many games in store.

Scores and highlights from day one can be found here.

The Grand Junction Tigers, Fruita Monument Wildcats, and the host Central Warriors are all 2-0 after two days of play, scores from day two can be found below.

Palisade Bulldogs 35 - Castle View Sabercats 71

Fruita Monument Wildcats 87 - Moffat County Bulldogs 46

Grand Junction Tigers 37- Summit Tigers 27

Central Warriors 69 - Rifle Bears 31

