Snow increasing tonight, periods of snow likely through Friday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow will steadily increase tonight, and it will fall on and off through Friday and Friday night.

Timing The Snow

Most of the snow this evening will be over the higher terrain, including the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Snow will increase over the valleys between 9 PM and midnight. The Friday morning drive will be snowy for some of us, so plan ahead and be sure to give yourself extra time to account for slower speeds. There will be breaks, but on-and-off snow is likely through Friday evening. The biggest of the snow will fade to an end between 9 PM and midnight Friday night. Spotty snow is possible through Saturday morning, but Saturday’s snow will mainly focus on the mountains - even more so later in the day.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 PM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the western San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. This includes Crested Butte, Marble, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, and Rico.

Snow accumulation of 5-10 inches is expected within the Winter Weather Advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially above 8,500 feet. Slippery, snow-covered roads will make travel difficult at times. Reduced visibility can increase the travel danger, especially on the high passes. Be sure to plan ahead if you have to travel. Give yourself extra time to account for slower speeds and the potential of being stuck behind accidents.

Snow Outside of the Alerts

Snow accumulation outside of the advisory area: The rule of thumb for the valleys along Highway 50 - including areas around Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose - is 1-4 inches of snow. Bigger amounts will be favored on the Montrose end of Highway 50. The Grand Junction end of the Highway 50 will favor the lower end of that range. Higher terrain will be favored for bigger accumulation.

Overview of Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will cloud up quickly. Spotty areas of snow over the higher terrain will move over the valleys by 10 PM to midnight. We’ll cool from middle 30s at 6 PM to near freezing by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional snow. Low temperatures will be near 26 degrees around Grand Junction, 25 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 24 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be cloudy with periods of snow. Temperatures will be near 30 degree at 7 AM, and we’ll struggle to warm toward mid-30s by lunch time and throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez.

Weather This Weekend

Most of our weekend will be salvageable after the snow ends Saturday morning. The on-and-off snow will persist in the mountains for much of Saturday and Saturday night, then it will continue falling across the central and northern mountains on Sunday. That’s good for the ski slopes, but it isn’t as good for travel through the mountains. Be safe if you have travel plans.

