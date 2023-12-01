Day One of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament is back to help usher in a new High School Basketball Season.

Here’s how teams performed with day one in the books.

Grand Junction Tigers 70 - Rifle Bears 23

Palisade Bulldogs 53 - Moffat County Bulldogs 64

Central Warriors 61 - Summit Tigers 36

Fruita Monument Wildcats - Castle View Sabercats 46

