Day One of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament is back to help usher in a new High School Basketball Season.
Here’s how teams performed with day one in the books.
Grand Junction Tigers 70 - Rifle Bears 23
Palisade Bulldogs 53 - Moffat County Bulldogs 64
Central Warriors 61 - Summit Tigers 36
Fruita Monument Wildcats - Castle View Sabercats 46
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.