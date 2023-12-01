11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide

Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – More than a dozen people were taken to a hospital in Florida Tuesday after a crash involving a pickup truck, small bus carrying students with special needs and an ambulance.

Marion County Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook that an ambulance was hit around 9 a.m. and rolled over while it was on its way to a medical call.

The crash happened near a fire station, so first responders were on the scene within one minute, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and immediately began triaging the patients in all three vehicles,” officials wrote in the Facebook post.

Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two firefighters, 11 special needs students, the bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck.

According to the fire department, eight of the students were taken as a precaution, while three had minor injuries.

“MCFR would like to remind our citizens to yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on,” the post concluded.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

