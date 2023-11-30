Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

Toyota said its engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and...
Toyota said its engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.(Toyota)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Toyota is unveiling a new affordable truck model that was recently introduced at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The IMV series first launched in Thailand in 2004 and is available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the automaker.

“In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life,” the company stated in a press release.

Toyota said its engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.

Nearly a dozen customized models were shown at the launch in Thailand that portrayed a wide range of business styles and uses.

According to Toyota, there are short and long-wheelbase versions and three engine types ranging from a 2.0-liter gas engine to a 2.4-liter diesel engine.

Additionally, customers can personalize more than 100 accessories to fit their individual needs.

The base price of the truck model is suggested around $13,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coldest of the cold is starting to relax a bit, and now we’re tracking a parade of storm...
Snow increases Thursday night, falls through Friday
Just before 11:30 a.m. a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on South...
Cortez officer killed during traffic stop
Suspects with outstanding warrants arrested after brief standoff
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Grand Valley schools struggle to keep students in class
Grand Valley schools struggle to keep students in class
El Nino's Impact on Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup

Latest News

Recently, Krystal Folsom has been seeing a blonde raccoon with tan and white markings.
Rare blonde raccoon makes repeat visits to home, resident says
Hotworx in Grand Junction
Local Business Spotlight: Hotworx
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Democrats authorize subpoenas in the Supreme Court ethics probe as Republicans stage walkout