Should Colorado to prohibit ski waxes that contain harmful “forever chemicals” in order to safeguard water systems?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Regarding our state’s water supply, many Coloradans prioritize protecting the precious resource. With the winter snowpack well on its way, questions about using fluoro wax while hitting the slopes are popping up. Powderhorn Mountain Resort is choosing an alternative.

There’s no current law in Colorado banning the use of polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. The chemical is found in some ski wax. Some are now calling it the “forever chemical”.

At Powderhorn, it’s a blanketed, snowy scape. Winter recreators are ready to play. Zipping down the mountain is a thrilling experience, but the wax you’re using on your skis or snowboards could be toxic to the environment. As well as your fellow boarder. PFAS will not break down in nature. As you glide across the snow, wax flakes are left on top. When spring rolls around, the wax and snow melt into the soil—possibly contaminating groundwater. It can create a hostile environment for plants and wildlife in large quantities.

“We don’t monitor every wax someone uses, but we can control what we use here in the shop. That’s why we’ve selected an environmentally friendly wax,” said Ryan Robinson, a Powderhorn Spokesperson.

Powderhorn opts for a safer alternative. BAF Wax. Offering it to resort go-ers to use if they please.

“It was an easy decision for us to use the BAF Wax because it was locally sourced; we like supporting local businesses,” added Robinson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, exposure to PFAS can present an immune hazard. They are suppressing the body’s antibody response. Back in March, Park City, Utah, banned fluoro wax use after a cross-country ski area contaminated an aquifer and drinking water with PFAS. When asked if Powderhorn supported a fluoro wax ban in Colorado, they said they are focused on doing their part to reduce the overall impact and continue to improve their role as stewards.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.