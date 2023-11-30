Local Business Spotlight: Hotworx

Hotworx in Grand Junction
Hotworx in Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you want to look your best this holiday season, Hotworx is a great place to start. This locally owned fitness studio offers workout classes in hotter than normal temperatures. They offer eight different rooms with an array of bicycles, infrared saunas, and free weights.

Jennifer, the Studio Manager, said, “The benefits of the studio are endless including reducing cellulite, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, and detoxification to name a few.” Another benefit of this studio is the hours. The studio is open to members 24/7. While Hotworx does have employees who work normal business hours, members can come and go at any point as they please.

Montrose residents are also getting their own studio. Depending on construction, a new studio is scheduled to open in March or April 2024. Those who work at local businesses can sign up for a discounted rate. Employees at St. Mary’s hospital, Community Hospital, and District 51 will receive that cheaper rate.

If you would like to sign up, you can click this link.

