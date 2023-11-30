Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds

57% who impulse bought on social media have regretted at least one purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 40% of social media users have made an impulse buy of a product they saw on a social media platform in the past year, a new survey by Bankrate found.

The average impulse buyer spent about $754 dollars in total on these influenced purchases.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said some groups are even higher, with Milennials spending around $1,000 on average.

“Influencers are definitely part of it. And it’s so easy. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, they have ecommerce built right into the platform in some cases, where you can just click and buy,” Rossman said. “Sometimes though it is our friends and family pressuring us without even knowing it.”

More than half of social media users said they believe people sometimes post things to appear more successful, which can tempt followers to spend more than they can afford.

Rossman said there are ways to fight back and stop the urge to buy.

“I like the idea of instituting a waiting period. Sleep on it, maybe have a 24-hour rule,” Rossman advised. “Come back to it with fresh eyes the next day. You may find you didn’t need or want that in the first place.”

He also said to unlink payment information from retail websites since one click purchases are just too easy.

That simple act of having to find a credit card and type in the number might give consumers time to rethink their purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Baymont Hotel
Grand Junction City to develop affordable housing on Horizon Drive
Snow will steadily increase tonight, and it will fall on and off through Friday and Friday night.
Snow increasing tonight, periods of snow likely through Friday night
Cortez officer killed during traffic stop
Cortez officer killed during traffic stop
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Desiree Fortini-Craft is the third $25 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Woman plans to use $25 million lottery prize to pay off student loans for her children
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
FILE - Capuava oil refinery owned by Petrobras sits in Maui, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo,...
50 oil companies pledge to combat methane at COP28 meeting
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near a homeless camp in Las Vegas